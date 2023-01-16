Global dumping ground

Pakistan is a party to the Basel Convention, yet many wealthy nations use it as a place to dump their e-waste, posing risks to the environment and public health. According to reports, this happens when electronic products become obsolete and unsellable in developed nations and are imported by local businesses looking to strip them of sellable parts and trace elements.

This process releases many toxic chemicals into our water and soil. The companies in the developing world should show some more responsibility and ensure that their local partners dispose of their waste responsibly. Furthermore, we need our own government to implement tougher laws and regulations for local businesses that procure e-waste.

Anusha Zahid

Islamabad