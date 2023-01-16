Global dumping ground

Pakistan is a party to the Basel Convention, yet many wealthy nations use it as a place to dump their e-waste, posing risks to the environment and public health. According to reports, this happens when electronic products become obsolete and unsellable in developed nations and are imported by local businesses looking to strip them of sellable parts and trace elements.
This process releases many toxic chemicals into our water and soil. The companies in the developing world should show some more responsibility and ensure that their local partners dispose of their waste responsibly. Furthermore, we need our own government to implement tougher laws and regulations for local businesses that procure e-waste.
Anusha Zahid
Islamabad
This refers to the news report ‘Phillips fires New Zealand to ODI series win over Pakistan’ . I would like to...
Once again, a fresh wave of terrorism has destroyed the peace of the country. According to reports, PPP Senator Mian...
There are two main sources of economic growth. Growth comes from a larger number of consumers and workers or more...
While listening to the MQM reunification press conference a dialogue from a movie popped into my head “ye company...
Robbery in Shikarpur has become very rampant. Everyday innumerable bikes are robbed and the authorities are unable to...
It is the responsibility of the state to provide health facilities for its citizens. Health conditions in Balochistan...
Comments