Building resilient homes

Pakistan has emerged as one of the most – if not the most – at-risk countries from climate change. This means the country needs to prepare for the inevitable consequence of global warming. One of the most important steps is to start focusing on climate-resilient housing in the country. The disaster-risk level in Pakistan is one of the highest, something we have witnessed only recently with torrential rains and urban flooding along with the 2022 superfloods as well as the extreme weather conditions off and on. From droughts and earthquakes to super floods and glacier melts, it is the poor who get affected the most. According to the 2023 Inform Risk Index, Pakistan ranks 24th out of 191 countries assessed and included in the index. The coping capacity of the country is one of the lowest due to its financial vulnerability and exposure to hazards. These factors influence the risk and compound the problems that Pakistan has been facing. On a scale of 1 to 10, Pakistan has not been able to score even 5 in terms of infrastructure and disaster risk reduction (DRR). With a score of just 4 for DRR and 4.8 for physical infrastructure, the country does not present a decent picture on the index.

No doubt, Pakistan needs foreign financial assistance to develop plans for climate-resilient housing schemes but the country cannot and should not solely rely on such assistance. There must be some contingency plans in place even if foreign assistance is delayed or slow to come by. Mitigation during climatic and natural disasters is one of the primary responsibilities of the government and it must not shirk it under any pretext. The construction of climate-smart housing should be taken as an essential element of any strategy to cope with the changing environmental realities we face. The housing demand in the country is already at a peak and, with a fast increasing population, people with lower socio-economic status find it hard to build their own accommodation.

The government should have a plan to meet the housing demand in the country and any plan that does not take into account climate change will be useless. There must be a two-pronged policy in place that must include better protection of the environment and improved climate resilience. The old brick-and-mortar method of construction using clay and hollow bricks must give way to more modern methods of construction that international environmental agencies have been recommending. The conservation pattern in Pakistan is still out of sync with the changing climate conditions. No appropriate measures appear to be in place for cooling during heatwaves and heating during cold waves. What we need is housing that protects people from the climate threat, especially people who belong to the lower-income strata. Such housing must be affordable and sustainable, using material that does not have a large environmental cost. To do that, local material, local labour and local resources must be used. This may sound like an uphill task but all it needs is will and effort. One hoped the country’s planners finally get their act together to move building and construction towards a more sustainable way of life.