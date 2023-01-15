4th financial crime summit: President stresses stakeholders’ collaboration to discourage financial crimes

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi on Saturday stressed on effective collaboration and data sharing practices between stakeholders to discourage financial crimes and help ensure sustainability in the country.

He was speaking to the 4th annual financial crime summit on ‘Post-FATF Financial Crime Action Plan – Continuing the National Anti-Financial Crime Agenda’.

“It is need of the hour for the financial community to stay a step ahead of them (people committing financial crimes) at all times,” Alvi said.

The summit was organised by Dellsons Conferences under the banner of Dellsons Associates, together with its knowledge partner, A. F. Ferguson & Co. (a member firm of the PwC network). The event was attended by more than 400 people from various sectors and included representatives from regulatory authorities, law enforcement agencies, banks and financial institutions, academia, media and others.

Alvi stressed the importance of the financial community by remaining one step ahead of those who commit financial crimes. He emphasised that digitisation would contribute to greater empowerment and improve women’s participation in several areas, adding that Pakistan lacked cyber capabilities. The president said that he had also urged the government and its institutions to pay attention to the issue. “In order to achieve rapid progress, we will need to overcome resistance to the use of technology and bring about behavioural changes.” Discussing the financial situation of the country, the president said: “We have not learned from the past and that other nations had advanced economically faster than Pakistan.”

He advocated for the government’s plan to conserve energy by closing markets in the evenings and stated that political collaboration was necessary to overcome the current financial scenario.

“Strong laws must be passed and followed, corrupt individuals must be apprehended, just punishments must be meted out and corruption, both in financial and moral matters, must be discouraged,” he urged.

Ibrahim Amin, Chairman of Dellsons, was of the view that the summit was needed, especially with Pakistan exiting the FATF grey list in recent months.

“As a nation, we have to ensure that the commitments made to the FATF are strictly met and there is a robust post-FATF Financial Crime Action Plan in place, so that Pakistan never again risks being placed on the grey list,” he said. Syed Faraz Anwer, partner consulting, A. F. Ferguson & Co, mentioned that Pakistan was out of the FATF grey list due to concerted efforts of all the concerned stakeholders.

“[However,] the fight against financial crimes doesn’t end here,” he stressed. “Sustainability is now key in continuing our alignment with global standards and best practices to ensure that Pakistan doesn’t get back into the grey list,” Amin said.