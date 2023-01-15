Harry reconciliation with royal family ‘possible’ before coronation

LONDON: A reconciliation between Prince Harry and the British royal family could take place before the coronation of King Charles III in May, a report said on Saturday, following the publication of his scorching tell-all memoir “Spare”.

A source close to the king who also knows Harry and his wife Meghan told The Sunday Times they believed a meeting would take place in coming months before the coronation on May 6.

“It´s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it´s fixable,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying in a report published on its website.

“It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of ´his people´ he trusts who always had his back, so he doesn´t think he´s being ambushed,” the source added.

After months of anticipation and a blanket publicity blitz, Harry´s book “Spare” went on sale Tuesday, clocking up a record 1.4 million English language sales in its first 24 hours.

“Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn´t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong, and we have to say to him ´we understand the pain you´ve been through´. The King can do it,” the source said.