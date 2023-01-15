13th proves lucky for $1.35 bn lottery ticket holder in US

WASHINGTON: Friday the 13th proved lucky for one lottery player in the US state of Maine, whose winning ticket is worth an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions officials announced on Saturday.

The winner´s identity has yet to be announced, but only one person matched all six numbers, thereby claiming the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history (someone in South Carolina won $1.53 billion in 2018).

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot,” said Pat McDonald, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “It´s the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history.”

The big win was the lottery´s seventh on a Friday the 13th -- a date normally considered unlucky -- since the game began in 2002.

In the latest drawing, Mega Millions said, 14 people in 10 states matched the five white-ball numbers (30, 43, 45, 46, 61) to win $1 million each, but only the single ticket-holder in the northeastern state of Maine also guessed the gold Mega Ball number: 14.