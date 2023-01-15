Indonesian workers protest against president’s decree

JAKARTA: Thousands of workers held rallies in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Saturday, urging parliament to reject a presidential decree that critics say would erode employees’ rights and environmental protections.
President Joko Widodo issued the emergency decree last month, replacing a controversial jobs law in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, a move some legal experts say violated a court ruling.
The Constitutional Court had ruled the 2020 Jobs Creation Law was flawed, saying there had been insufficient public consultation before the law was passed. It ordered lawmakers to complete a renewed process by November.
