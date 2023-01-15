North Korea slams UN chief over nuclear criticism

SEOUL: North Korea slammed United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday over his recent description of Pyongyang´s nuclear programmes as a “clear and present danger”.

Military tensions on the Korean peninsula rose sharply last year as the North conducted sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month, including firing its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also recently called for an “exponential” increase in Pyongyang´s nuclear arsenal and new ICBMs to counter what it termed US and South Korean hostility.

Guterres told the UN Security Council on Thursday the onus was on Pyongyang to resume talks, which collapsed in 2019 when nuclear negotiations between Kim and then-US president Donald Trump broke down in Hanoi.

“The unlawful nuclear weapons programme being pursued by the Democratic People´s Republic of Korea is a clear and present danger, driving risks and geopolitical tensions to new heights,” Guterres told a Security Council meeting on the rule of law that was chaired by Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Pyongyang released a statement late on Saturday in which it accused Guterres of having “typical double-standards” and committing the “dangerous act of destroying the trust of the world community in the UN”.