Zimbabwe police storm opposition MP’s home, arrest 25

HARARE: Anti-riot police stormed the house of an opposition lawmaker in Zimbabwe on Saturday and arrested the politician and 24 others who were holding a party meeting on the premises, authorities and party officials said.

Officials with the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said lawmaker Costa Machingauta, his wife and 17-year-old daughter were beaten up by armed officers before he was carried away during the raid in the Budiriro suburb south of the capital, Harare.

Police said the meeting had not been authorised and those arrested would be charged with breaking public order regulations.

“We confirm the arrest of the CCC activists. They were attending an unsanctioned meeting,” police spokesman Paul Nyathi told AFP.

Nyathi would not comment on the beating accusations but added more details about the operation would be divulged on Sunday.

Rights groups and opposition parties have complained of an increased government clampdown on dissent with general elections due this year.

CCC spokeswoman Fadzayi Mahere accused the ruling ZANU-PF party of misusing the police force to harass political opponents,

A large number of policemen were deployed and laid siege to Machingauta´s house before moving to violently break-up the meeting, she said.