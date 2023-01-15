Myanmar air strike kills five, including mother and toddler

BANGKOK: A mother and her toddler were among five people killed in a military air strike in Myanmar´s east, Karen rebels and an aid group said on Saturday.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi´s civilian government was toppled in a military coup almost two years ago, ending the southeast Asian nation´s brief period of democracy.
Four junta fighter jets dropped eight bombs on villages in Hpapun district on Thursday afternoon, killing five people, the Karen National Union said in a statement.
Another four people were wounded, the ethnic rebel group said. The Karen live largely in Myanmar´s east near the border with Thailand.
The Myanmar junta was contacted for comment but did not respond.
Christian aid group the Free Burma Rangers said its staff arrived at Lay Wah village in Hpapun hours after bombs destroyed two churches and a school.
“Some villagers had come back and they showed us the mangled bodies of the five who had been killed,” the group said in a statement. “A mother and her baby were instantly killed.”
