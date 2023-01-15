Asad wins Essa Lab under-18 title

KARACHI: Asad Zaman beat Hashim Waqar in the under-18 final of 11th Essa Lab national tennis championship at Modern Club.

He won 6-3, 7-6.

The pair of Nadir Mirza and Asad Zaman had clinched the under-18 doubles title on Friday.

In the final of the said category, Nadir and Asad beat the duo of Raahim Veqar and M Salar 6-2, 6-4.

Rashid Malik and Imran Siddiqui won the title of 55 plus doubles, beating Zafar Hasan and Javed Iqbal 8-1 in the final.

In the final of under-10 singles, Rashid Ali thrashed Ibrahim Gill 4-0, 4-0.

In the semifinals of under-18 singles, Raahim Veqar smashed Dhuraf Das 6-1, 6-3.

In the semifinals of under-16 singles, Asad Zaman defeated M Salar 7-5, 7-5 and Mikaeel Ali beat Ahsan Ahmed 6-2, 6-3.

In the semifinals of men’s doubles, Nameer and Baqir thrashed Noor e Mustafa and Danish Ramzan 8-3.

Ali Zaidi and Shumail beat Sherbaz Malik and Vinod Das 8-5.