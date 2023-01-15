Sidra promises good show during Australia tour

LAHORE: Pakistan’s opening batter Sidra Amin has vowed to put on display a good show during the national team’s tour to Australia.

Pakistan women’s ODI and T20I squads brace up for a challenge against a formidable Australia unit in their backyard in the white-ball series consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is. The three ODIs are slated to begin from Monday (tomorrow).

The first two ODIs will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on 16 and 18 January. For the final match of the series on 21 January, the two teams will travel to Sydney.

Pakistan enter the ODI series in good form, having acquired five wins from their six outings in the ICC Women’s Championship. They clinched a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka in Karachi in June last year and later achieved a 3-0 sweep over Ireland in Lahore in November.

One of the star performers for Pakistan in both series was opening batter Sidra Amin. The right-handed batter is placed at the top of the batting charts in the ICC Women’s Championship with a whopping tally of 495 runs in six games, 155 runs clear of second-placed Harmanpreet Kaur who has 340 runs to her name. Sidra’s runs have come at an average of 123.75, and an impressive strike-rate of 88.55.

She has scored 653 runs in her last 10 innings with three hundreds and two half-centuries. The hallmark of Sidra’s batting dominance was her unbeaten 176 against Ireland in the ODI series opener in her hometown Lahore, the fifth-highest individual score in Women’s ODIs.