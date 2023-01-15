It’s a special victory, says Williamson

KARACHI: New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson is very pleased with the way his side delivered in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan and said the unit has done well in all zones.

“The series has been great,” Williamson told reporters after his side sealed a two-wicket win over Pakistan to win the three-match series 2-1 here at the National Stadium on Friday.

“There are a lot of positives in all departments and a number of things to touch and keep working on as a side to keep moving forward,’’ Williamson said.

Willaimson said it was a special victory. “It's a special victory. It's always tough against Pakistan both at home and away as they are very strong and to come here and play well as a unit throughout the series and get a series win you know is a really good effort as a team.

"We really enjoyed our time here in Pakistan,” Williamson said.

He said the pitches for the three ODIs were very competitive. “I think these have been very competitive pitches. There was a nice balance between bat and ball. We have seen some, which spun quite a lot, and some have no turn. As a side you try to adjust your game to be effective with both bat and ball, almost reflective of a tournament cricket really, we saw variety of conditions here at Karachi,” Williamson said.

“All games have been quite tight. Fast bowlers, spinners getting some reverse swing and turn off the pitch and batters had to work hard,” Williamson said.

He was full praise for Glenn Phillips knock which he termed "special."

“It was very much in the balance. At the half way stage, I think both teams were quite curious to see how the pitch would play in the second innings as we saw in the last game when the turn was on display and today not so much. At half way stage it was a par total, a pretty good one, if you know you can try, keep things tight and make players take tough options but as a side we made a few errors. We were put under pressure at different stages. Everything was in the balance right through, coming into the last ten overs, probably a couple of wickets down more than we would like. You see a knock from Glenn Phillips, incredibly special .... What he did was special,” said the skipper.

“Phillips was not feeling too good, quite sick actually . . . that’s why he batted a little bit lower than he did in the last couple of games. He came out and saw things very clearly and played an incredible knock. I mean some of the shots we saw over were amazing. You know for us as a team and the game in the balance to see an innings like that is you hope for but certainly don’t expect, a special knock,” Williamson said.

He said Babar is a special player “Babar is an amazing player. Every time he has come out, I have seen a number of innings throughout the year and very special world-class player. He can take the game away from you and plays in all formats and with a different gear and certainly he has shown his class throughout the series and no doubt he will continue it in the years to come and so he is a very special player,” Williamson said.