Top seed Swiatek inspired by Barty

MELBOURNE: World number one Iga Swiatek said on Saturday she was ready for an "intense" opening Australian Open match while paying tribute to retired champion Ashleigh Barty for inspiring her to greater heights.

Poland´s Swiatek begins her Grand Slam campaign on Monday against Jule Neimeier, the German world number 68 who reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year.

More recently, the pair clashed in the last 16 at the US Open, where Swiatek had to dig deep after dropping the first set before coming through 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 and going on to win the tournament.

"We played in the US Open, and you saw how intense that match was, how tough," Swiatek told reporters.

"It´s not going to be easy. But any match in a Grand Slam is always more intense and more stressful than other tournaments. I´ll be ready for it."

Swiatek, the top seed, is a strong favourite for the first Grand Slam of the year in the absence of last year´s retired champion Barty.

The Australian, who is pregnant, dropped into Melbourne Park on Saturday for "kids´ day" and enjoyed a light-hearted practice hit with Swiatek, who took over from her as world number one.

"When she retired I felt like she still had the best tennis out there," said Swiatek. "So, yeah, I was pretty sad that I´m not going to be able to compete against her and maybe win."

But the 21-year-old credited Barty for making her a better player.

"She gave me a lot in terms of my motivation and my kind of willingness to practice even more and to have more variety on court.

"When I played against her, I felt she just had all these different game styles and slices. Even in her book she says she has five types of slice. I don´t know how that´s possible. I still haven´t figured out only one type.