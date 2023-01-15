JUIF protests against flour crisis, inflation

BATKHELA: The workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) here on Saturday staged a protest against the flour crisis, skyrocketing inflation and the closure of the CNG stations.

The protesters led by JUIF district head Mufti Kifayatullah staged a rally from Zafar Park to the District Secretariat covering three kilometers of distance on foot.

Chanting slogans against the provincial government, the protesters said they would stage a protest sit-in if the authorities did not heed their demands.

People from the three tehsils in Malakand district, workers of the JUIF and the Ulema participated in the protest in large numbers.

Addressing the protesters, Mufti Kifayatullah, Maulana Hanif-ur-Rahman, Mufti Ziaul Islam and others blamed the provincial government for creating the flour crisis to malign the federal government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

They also expressed concern over the worsening law and order in the Malakand Division and said that nobody would be allowed to take law into their hands.

They said that the government was taking unjust action against the seminaries and was arresting the Ulema.

The JUIF leaders demanded the government to allow the CNG stations to operate as the suspension had created a host of problems for the transporters and the public.

The protesters said that the government should ensure the fair distribution of the subsidized flour to facilitate the people.