CM cancels visit to Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan cancelled his proposed visit to Lakki Marwat district on Saturday.

The chief minister was to visit Lakki Marwat to attend the party’s joining ceremony by former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) MPA Malik Noor Saleem Khan. But the CM cancelled his visit as he had gone to Lahore and asked the district Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Johar Muhammad Khan to attend the ceremony and thus he went to attend the programme where Malik Noor Saleem Khan formally and publicly joined the party.