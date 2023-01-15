University of Hazara to start LLB, BS nursing programmes

HARIPUR: The University of Haripur (UoH) would launch the LLB and BS Nursing programme from the next academic session.

The approval was accorded at the 28th meeting of university’s syndicates that was held on Saturday with VC Prof Shafiqur Rehman in the chair.

The representatives from different affiliated colleges, deans, finance department, HEC and from the chancellor’s office were present on the occasion.

According to Riaz Muhammad, Secretary Syndicates and Registrar UoH, the participants discussed the University’s academic, employees, financial and students’ matters in detail and approved the launch of LLB and BS Nursing programmes from the coming academic session.

The meeting also approved the rules for the undergraduate and graduate programs, fee structure, revised Administration policy, and the recommendations presented by the investment committee.

The participants also approved the implementation of HEC’s directives with regards to TTS faculty and coordination with national and international research organizations while the extension to the contract employees hired for fall semester 2022 till spring semester was also given.