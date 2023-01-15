KP govt releases Rs150m for uplift schemes in Tank

TANK: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs150 million for development projects in the area despite economic woes, an official said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan said that given the financial crisis, the administration officials were worried about the fate of ongoing development schemes in the district but the KP government provided the required funds, enabling the district administration to ensure timely completion of those projects.

He said the entire administration stood committed to translating the vision of the provincial government into reality, which was why the district administration successfully tackled the decades-old encroachment issue, demolishing illegal structures including shops, plazas, electric and PTCL poles during various anti-encroachment drives in the city.

He said an effective monitoring mechanism had been put in place to ensure quality work and transparently utilise the funds.

He said the schemes included construction of main Tank road, which would ease commute for the masses at a cost of Rs72.553 million and the people would have advanced travelling facilities upon its completion, he added.

Similarly, he said that solar lights would also be installed at main places of Tank and the project would be carried out at a cost of Rs6 million.

He added it had been a longstanding demand of city’s people for installation of LED lights at key points and Rs2 million were required for installation of signboards in the main bazaar, adding that rehabilitation and renovation of the tehsil building and other related government offices would also be carried out, costing Rs15 million.