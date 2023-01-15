Girl students in Bannu protest hike in fees

BANNU: The girl students of Government Degree College Mandan in Bannu boycotted the classes and staged a protest against the hike in semester fees on Saturday.

The girls students of eight disciplines studying various BS programmes at the Government Degree College, Mandan, boycotted the classes and staged a protest.

The protesting students said that on one hand the government was claiming to promote women’s literacy rate while on the other

the rulers were closing the door of education for the girls of poor families by enhancing the fees of all semesters.

“Had we afford the expenses of education we would not have taken admissions in colleges for the semester programmes and would have preferred to join various universities for the same,” a student, who wished not to be named, told The News.

The students urged the Bannu University of Science and Technology to take the decision of hiking the fees to facilitate the girls of poor families in acquiring higher education.

It may be mentioned that Bannu University of Science and Technology has increased the fees of BS semesters, which has also affected the students of various colleges affiliated with the university.