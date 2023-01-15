Flour dealer arrested, two permits cancelled

LAKKI MARWAT: District administration officials arrested a flour dealer and cancelled the permits of two others during a raid here on Saturday.

On public complaints regarding irregularities, a team headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Tariqullah and Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood paid surprise inspection visits to flourmills and outlets of flour dealers.

The official ordered the arrest of a dealer for his involvement in black marketing of the subsidised commodity. They also ordered cancellation of flour permits of two dealers for their involvement in selling the subsidized flour in a hujra and failing to produce the records of bags sold.

The officials also fined another flour dealer in Ghaznikhel town. The additional DC and assistant commissioner also visited private wheat markets and flour shops and checked availability and prices there.