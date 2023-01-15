 
Sunday January 15, 2023
Peshawar

16 prisoners released

By APP
January 15, 2023

PESHAWAR: District and Sessions Judge Wali Muhammd Khan and Senior Civil Judge Hafiz Aurengzeb on Saturday visited the Sub-Jail Tank and disposed-off petty cases of 16 prisoners. They inspected various chambers of the Jail and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements in the jail premises.

They also inspected food distribution procedures among prisoners and directed concerned staff to provide healthy food and medical facilities to the inmates.

