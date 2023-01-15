Subsidised wheat flour: Police resort to baton-charge as crowd storms truck

MANSEHRA: The police resorted to baton-charge after a crowd stormed a truck loaded with subsidised wheat flour bags and pelted its driver and policemen with stones.

A stampede-like situation occurred after the people lined up to purchase wheat flour in 20kg bags being sold at the subsidised price of Rs1200 per bag by the district food department through trucks raised anti-government slogans and broke the queues.

The protesting people also started pelting stones at the truck driver and policemen who retaliated and started baton-charging the crowd.

The driver in the meantime managed to rush the flour-loaded truck to the assistant commissioner’s office in Oghi to settle the dust.

The deputy commissioner, later on, changed the distribution schedule of the subsidised wheat flour and dispatched the consignment to Shergar, Chan Sar, Nimshir and its adjoining localities.

The locals, who couldn’t purchase the wheat flour being sold at the subsidised price, demanded the government enhance the weekly quota for the people of Oghi and its suburbs.

They said that prices of wheat flour in the markets surged to an all-time high of Rs3200 to 3500 per 20kg, which was out of their purchasing power.

“The district food department supplies 670 wheat flour of 20kg to people in Oghi and its suburbs on the subsidised price which urgently needed to be doubled to meet local requirements,” a local said.