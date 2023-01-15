People are talking about

— repeated reminders issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) that old banknotes of Rs10, Rs50, Rs100 and Rs1,000 denominations can be exchanged from the Banking Services Corporation (BSC) by a certain date. People wonder why should there be a cut-off date for the exchange of legally issued banknotes that have been withdrawn as many senior citizens sometimes misplace their currency and they should not be penalized for forgetting to exchange their legally issued banknotes within the deadline.

— the fact that having a Tandojam domicile is tricky these days as it has become a contested issue between the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC). People say the city falls within the jurisdiction of Hyderabad district and the deputy commissioner has been issuing urban domiciles to the residents since 2017 but now candidates applying for the SPSC on urban quotas are rejected since the SPSC categorizes it as rural, while the FPSC considers it urban.

— how the absence of a strong public education system and sub-par private schools have worsened the literacy rate in the country, so the federal and provincial education departments should monitor and regulate the education standards in private schools. People say to improve literacy rates and bring children back to schools we need a uniform public education system and students should be provided with quality education and scholarships to keep them motivated and improve both the students’ and the country’s prospects.

— the fact that it is great that international cricket has returned to the country but not so great if you happen to live anywhere close to the stadium where the match is played. People say road congestion due to traffic diversions and blockades is a nuisance, while heavy vehicles exacerbate the problem, so the authorities need to find ways to better manage security concerns so that commuters may go about their business with a minimum of fuss and frustration.

— that though it may appear to be a tall order, to make Pakistan prosperous we need to create attractive investment opportunities; achieve macroeconomic stability; control inflation, ensure a balanced economy and improve internal capacity, self-reliance, resilience and adaptability. People say in addition it will help if we focus on using information technology to improve overall management; plan for poverty alleviation by reducing unemployment through human resource development and help improve the quality of life of the labour force, especially farmers and skilled workers.

— the sad fact that animal abuse is widespread, one example being donkeys which are used as a mode of transport and beasts of burden but are usually unhealthy, underfed and overworked. People say while it may seem strange to demand that a country that treats many people like animals treat its animals humanely, it is something we must do because as a wise man said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated”.

— how around the world, businesses and individuals evade taxes but it is rarely done as defiantly and openly as is the practice in Pakistan. People say universally financial crimes and tax evasion are considered a conspiracy against the state and those caught face strict punishment as no system of governance can function without tax revenues levied on all sources of income but here, all governments immediately reverse their decision when protests are held after taxes are imposed. — I.H.