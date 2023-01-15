Hike in prices of subsidised items at USC adds to woes of poor

Islamabad : The poor segment of society has protested against Utility Store Corporation (USC) on a massive increase in prices of subsidised items like flour, ghee, and sugar. Despite a massive increase in prices of so-called subsidised items of ghee and flour, both items are not available at all utility store outlets in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Saturday.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has issued a notification to increase the price of sugar by Rs19 per kg, ghee by Rs75 per kg, and a 20-kg bag of flour by Rs496.

For a week, 1 kilogram of subsidised sugar is selling at Rs89 against Rs70, ghee at Rs375 against Rs300, and a 10-kilogram bag of flour at Rs648 against Rs400.

The poor community has protested and said that USC was the last ray of hope for them where they could purchase eatables at cheaper prices but the government closed all doors for them.

Hundreds of poor people were visiting different stores showing SMS of 5566 to purchase subsidized ghee, flour, and sugar but in vain. First, there were no flour and ghee here in stores and secondly, USC management once again changed its policy to purchase subsidized items from government-run stores.

The Utility Store Corporation (USC) has once again changed its policy and cut down the ‘quota’ for the poor public.

According to new policy, a man can purchase only three-kilogram sugar against five-kilogram in a month. A man can purchase only 3-kilogram so-called subsidized ghee against 5-kilogram in a month and a man can purchase only a flour bag of 20-kilogram in a month. A man can get all these items after showing his CNIC otherwise not.

The Utility Store Corporation (USC) senior officer on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that the monthly purchase limit of sugar and ghee from Utility Stores has been reduced from five kg to three kg.

Similarly, the monthly purchase limit of flour has been reduced from 40 kg to 20 kg. He also said the existing limit of goods for customers registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would remain unchanged.

The BISP beneficiaries would be able to buy five kg of sugar and ghee and 40 kg of flour per month.

With the present increase in prices, the price gap between open-market shops and government-run stores has almost ended.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) regional managers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad said that they were continuously supplying flour, ghee, and sugar in all stores on regular basis. After increasing prices, all subsidised items like flour, ghee, and sugar were available in stores, they claimed.

Talking to ‘The News’ poor segments of society belonging to different walks of life protested and said that government-run stores were the last ray of hope for them where they could buy items at cheaper rates. But, the government has closed all doors of subsidy. “How poor people could survive in this situation,” they bemoaned.

Mukhtar Ahmed, a local said that the government has increased prices of subsidized items but flour and ghee were not available in stores. He was present in a long queue to purchase flour and ghee but both items were not available in stores for over a week, he condemned.

Sana Saeed, a housewife said that she regularly visited government-run stores but badly failed to purchase flour and ghee from stores. The store managers told that flour and ghee were short and therefore not available, she said.

In open market shops, fine-quality ghee was selling at Rs540 and low-quality ghee was selling at Rs420 but in utility stores, low-quality ghee was selling at Rs375 per kilogram.