Engineering capstone expo held

Islamabad : Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) organised a one-day Engineering Capstone Expo at Pak China Friendship Centre, in which institutions from across the country exhibited their products, says a press release.

Engineering Capstone Expo is a series of competitions, organised by the Pakistan Engineering Council, among the engineering students of public and private sector universities across Pakistan to showcase their research skills, technologies, and Final Year Design Projects (FYDPs) focusing on industrial solutions and societal problems.

The National University of Technology (NUTECH) delegation under the supervision of the dean took an active part in this Expo.

NUTECH presented its stall at the Expo in which 13 university Capstone Projects of Batch 2018 were exhibited. These projects offer innovative engineering solutions to problems of local industry.

At the Expo, PEC also awarded prizes to the best projects and NUTECH got positions as Computer Engineering Department Eyes for Humanity project hold1st prize in Computer Eng & Allied Group whereas Electrical Engineering Department project Design and Implementation of Brain-Controlled Electric Wheel Chair for Quadriplegic Persons hold 2nd prize in Electrical Eng. & Allied Group.

The audience actively visited NUTECH Stall and praised the efforts of NUTECH and its achievements in such a short span of time. NUTECH as the youngest among the other universities in the Expo received great appreciation from the public and higher dignitaries.