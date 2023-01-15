NLC develops 3 CSR projects

Rawalpindi : As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, National Logistics Cell (NLC) has developed three projects in health and education sectors in far flung areas of Gilgit-Baltistan. These projects have been handed over to the local administration after completion of work, says a press release.

The CSR projects include rehabilitation of a middle school at Naltar Paine, upgradation of Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Nomal and a boys school at Sost. Students of the middle school located in Naltar Paine were facing difficulties in absence of facilities in harsh weather conditions. At the request of locals, NLC engineers undertook construction work including; partitions walls, ceiling, fixing of doors, windows, electrical appliances and other face-elevation works.

Likewise, rehabilitation of Basic Health Unit at Nomal was also carried out by NLC engineers. The facility caters to the needs of people of Nomal and adjoining areas. A large number of patients are benefited with provision of additional facilities at the BHU Nomal.

NLC engineers also constructed a school for boys at Sost. The scope of work included a double story building from foundation till completion and provision of allied facilities. All these projects have been developed by NLC free of cost and is a part of CSR initiatives being undertaken by NLC across Pakistan.