PR crackdown on fare dodgers

LAHORE : On the special directives of Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gull, Divisional Commercial Officer Rubab Malik along with Commercial Inspector Muhammad Akbar and special ticket examiners group raids various trains and recovered 165,960 rupees from 93 passengers without tickets.

The amount was deposited in the government treasury. During the checking, DCO Railways also inspected cleanliness and facilities provided to passengers in the trains. She fined the dining car manager of Jafar Express 3,000 rupees on the spot for keeping substandard items and crockery, while checking the quality of food items in the dining cars of the trains substandard food items and crockery confiscated.

DCO Railways said there is no room for ticketless passengers and the railways will continue to crack down on ticketless passengers. DS Railway Lahore

appreciated the action taken by the Divisional Commercial Officer.