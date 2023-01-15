Dr Niaz assigned temporary charge of PU VC

LAHORE : Punjab governor/chancellor has approved additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor, Punjab University to Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, former PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar.

Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has been assigned the charge of the post of PU VC with effect from January 15, 2023. This assignment is on a temporary basis, as stopgap arrangement, for a period of three months or till the arrival of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier. Earlier, Government College University (GCU) Lahore VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was holding additional charge as PU VC.

Meanwhile, the governor/chancellor has also assigned the additional charge of the post of

Vice Chancellor, Okara

University to Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmed with effect from January 19, 2023.

However, no formal notifications for both the universities were issued by the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab in this regard till the filing of this report.