Cheese Making workshop

Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department has arranged a workshop on Cheese Making.

The five-day training programme titled “Hands-on Training on Cheese Making” was organised at the Department of Dairy Technology, University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences under the “Capacity Building Project”. The aim of workshop was to train human resource for meeting demand in cheese making field. Meanwhile, Provincial Livestock Department announced that the last date for submission of application form for obtaining subsidy for purchase of silage machines has been extended to February 28, 2023.