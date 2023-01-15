Youth urged to rely on their abilities

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has said that in order to move forward, the youth must free their thinking from slavery and rely on their own abilities instead of others.

He was addressing the convocation organised by PU’s Institute of Administrative Sciences (IAS) on Saturday.

Dr Asghar Zaidi congratulated the graduating students, their parents and teachers. Director IAS Prof Dr Yaamina Salman, Prof Dr Kashif Rathore, faculty members, students and their parents were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the young students, he said that their shoulders also had the burden of the unfulfilled responsibilities of their elders for which they have to work hard and show dedication in the practical field to serve the country and the people.

He said that the job of teachers was not only to give degrees but also to develop the skills of students according to market needs. Dr Yaamina Salman said that the graduates of PU IAS were serving the nation at all levels.