11-year-old boy found dead in drain

LAHORE : An 11-year-old boy was found dead in a drain on Walton Road in Defence A police area on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Husnain, son of Sajjad. The police and forensic team collected the evidences from the spot. A case of child’s abduction was registered on the complaint of the victim’s uncle M Iqbal. The police shifted the body to the morgue for post-mortem. The real facts will come out after the post-mortem, police said, adding that a team has been formed to arrest the accused.

Five terrorists arrested with explosives: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five terrorists of banned TTP network from Multan, Lahore, and Gujranwala.

The terrorists were identified as Abdul Samad, Sohail, Ali Rehman Zarif and Noor Abbas. Explosives, arms and hand-grenades were recovered from the terrorists. Four cases have been registered against the terrorists.

The accused have been transported to an unknown location for investigation.

This week, on the instructions of the Punjab IG, 452 combing operations were conducted. During the operations, 208 suspects were arrested and 138 cases were registered. During the operations, 22,800 people were questioned.

body FOUND: The body of an unknown man was recovered from BRB canal in Barki police area on Saturday. Some locals spotted the body of a 40-year-old man floating in the BRB canal and informed the police.

The identification of the deceased was yet to be ascertained. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

Three drug pushers held: Factory Area police arrested three drug pushers and recovered 1kg charas and 135 bottles of liquor from their possession. The accused were identified as Masood, Noman and Raza.

CIA Model Town police arrested three robbers Arsalan, Imran and Waqar and recovered Rs 79 lakhs and weapons from them.

Man shot dead in Shahdara: A man was shot dead by two persons in Wandala Bazar, Shahdara on Saturday. The identification of the victim was yet to be established.

Two armed bike riders intercepted the victim in Wandala Bazar, Shahdara and fired shots at him. As a result, the victim died on the spot.

The assailants rode away from the scene. Police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy.

Man found dead: A 30-year-old man was found dead near Pakki Thatti Chowk Millat Park on Saturday.

Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Police shifted the body to the morgue to ascertain the cause of death.