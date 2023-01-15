Mainstream parties disappointed people: JI

LAHORE : Jamaat Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has said the PMLN has fallen into the trap of Zardari ‘doctrine’.

The political and national leadership has done irreparable damage to country’s politics, democracy and the economy by closing the door of dialogue on transparent and impartial elections, he said while addressing a consultative meeting on prevailing political, electoral and economic conditions in the country here on Saturday at Mansoorah.

Baloch, who is also the president of JI standing committee on Political and National Affairs, reaffirmed that JI will take fully participate in the elections of provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the slogan of Islamic Revolutionary Manifesto and symbol of scale. He said JI activists, women and youth will vote for JI to liberate Pakistani politics, democracy and parliamentary system from capitalists, feudal lords and vested interests. He said simultaneous holding of general elections for the National Assembly and the four Provincial Assemblies will be a means of political stability, otherwise incomplete elections may bring further chaos, uncertainty and extremism in the center and provinces.

Earlier, while addressing the Al-Khidmat Youth gathering, Liaqat Baloch said the patriotic youth are the nuclear pillar of country’s Islamic family system, society, and the nation. He said the youth are more powerful than the nuclear arsenal and a base of its strength and solidarity in future. He said the youth can open new avenues and remove every hurdle with their courage, determination and continuous struggle. He said feudalism, capitalism, self-interest and hypocritical politics by the mainstream political parties have seriously disappointed the entire nation, and expressed hopes that the youth will not surrender to the situation, and they will change the situation. Public awareness in Gwadar and Malakand division and defeat of self-interested mafia will be good news for the whole country.

He said if the young man is brave, brave, honest, hardworking and full of love for Allah and His Messenger, then they will all emerge victorious from the forefront of every battle.

Replying to the media, Liaqat Baloch said that Maulana Hidayat Rehman is the most popular leader of Gwadar and Baloch people and literally ruling the hearts of the people of Gwadar.

He warned that imprisonment and victimisation of Maulana Hidayat Rehman will strengthen the constitutional, political and democratic resistance of Gwadar. The government cannot suppress a peaceful movement with state power. He said the PPP, MQM and PDM nexus has failed in Karachi, the JI with its symbol of scales will win in Karachi polls.