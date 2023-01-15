Terrorism: A threat to global peace and humanity

Terrorism is a calamity that humanity has been attempting to overcome for a long. To say we were unsuccessful in this endeavour would be an understatement.

Terrorism in itself is a truly harrowing concept-it condones the unlawful use of violence and intimidation. at the cost of countless lives, to achieve the terror groups’ sinister political aims. Its growing threat is demonstrated by the fact that its average global casualty rate increased between and approximately 21,000 to nearly 30,000 in the past few years. Due to technological advancements and the inherent need for humans to keep one step ahead, the current state of terrorism is more advanced than that of the anti-terrorist faction.

Over the years not unlike a virus, terrorism has been able to mould and adapt into something with such a vicious tangibility that, nowadays, it is almost impossible to go a few days without hearing

about one thing or another that gives credit to this category. In the 21st century, the situation is about as bad as it can get. Between the famous 9/11 and the most recent all-around degradation in Afghanistan, global security is rapidly deteriorating.-falling into the hands of a concentrated group of vain, narcissistic, and religious zealots., whose puffed-up senses of self-importance and destiny have caused thousands of people their lives.

What’s worse is-and at this point, it’s a surprise that it can get any worse, but here we are. are-none of the anti-terrorist initiatives have been able to get much done in the way of stopping.

Taking into account the American War on Terror and the laws drafted by the UN, NATO, and APEC-you’d think by now they’d have succeeded in their goals. But apparently, we should hint from the US’s 10-year goose chase with Bin Laden and kick back and relax. because the likelihood that anything gets done before the next decade is slim.

Although, if you count the US occupation of Afghanistan for the past twenty years, one can say that they did something. And though it might be a bitter pill to swallow, their part in the Afghan war was anti-terrorist, as the country’s civilian population will attest. to. So many of them were caught in the crossfire of the armed contest between the Taliban and the US army, it’s hard to say who was a friend and who was a foe.

Other clashes between authorities and terrorist groups have also been very similar, and the very people who swear to end terrorism play an active part in spreading it-between the blazing guns and supercilious attitudes, there is little difference between the two sides besides the narrative. Both sides aided one another in the demolition of the fundamental rights of mankind and displays of God complex-which in itself is a feature of cruel irony considering most of these groups are based on religious motivations. In the end, it boils down to the same thing: terrorism is not an altruistic, noble path to getting what you want. want, and the end of consequences only begins with the end of the cultural variations and global superiority complexes between nations and schools of thought. —-Sami Khawaja Basil