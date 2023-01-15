Governor has become a puppet of Centre: Yasmin

LAHORE : Provincial Health Minister and President PTI Central Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid visited UC-57 of NA-130 on Saturday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said on this occasion that Imran Khan has given a terrible surprise to the federal government by dissolving the Punjab Assembly. Imran is conveying the message of ‘haqeeqi azadi’ in every street. Governor Punjab has become a puppet of the federal government and could not prove neutrality by his action. The federal government should immediately announce general elections.

She said general elections have become indispensable for running the economic conditions of Pakistan in the right direction. Shehbaz Sharif has made the country look further backward by taking loans. Under the leadership of Imran Khan, the country's economy was going in the right direction. The federal government should think of the people, she added. Dr Yasmin said Nawaz Sharif is in serious trouble after the dissolution of the assemblies. Imran Khan had talked about breaking the yoke for prosperity in the country. Shehbaz Sharif has heated up the market of corruption after coming to power. Pakistani people are very happy with Imran Khan's decision, she added.

She said that the real jihad of the workers has started. There is a clear difference in the thinking of Imran Khan and the federal government. Imran Khan only wants to improve the life of the common man. Dr Yasmin distributed awareness pamphlets about health cards during the door-to-door campaign and conveyed the message of Imran Khan. ‘Health card is a landmark project of Imran Khan government. In the first phase, universal health insurance was provided to 30% of the population of Punjab’.

She further said that it was Imran Khan's vision to provide health cards to the entire population of Punjab. Imran Khan has worked for collective improvement by providing health cards to the people of Punjab. By the grace of Allah, more than 32 lakhs people of Punjab have received free treatment facility through health cards.

She also paid a visit to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Mazahir Ali Shah and prayed for his speedy recovery. PTI workers Ali Aamir, Asif, Rashid Baig, Rana Naseem, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Papp and other workers were present on this occasion.