Tajdar-e-Sadaqat conference today

LAHORE : A grand annual Tajdar-e-Sadaqat conference will be held at Markaz-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat, Jamia Masjid Qutub Shah Wali, Ichhra on Sunday (today) in connection with the ten-day celebrations from January 5 to January 15, titled ‘Ashra-e-Tajdar-e-Sadaqat’ to mark the Day of Hazrat Abubakar Siddiq (RA).

Central leader of Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLY) Pir Ijaz Ashrafi, Mufti Imran Madani, Khawaja Abdul Hafeez Bukhari, Mufti Abu Bakr Qureshi, Maulana Shafqat Jameel and other scholars will address the conference. They will highlight the qualities and blessings of first Khalifa-e-Rashed, Hazrat Abubakar Siddiq (RA).

Addressing a preparatory meeting, Pir Ijaz Ashrafi highlighted the exemplary life of the first Khalifah. He said that right after embracing Islam he offered his wealth, life and time for the preaching and promotion of Islam. That is why the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said that the amount of benefits Islam received from the wealth of Abu Bakr was more than that of any other.

He said the life of Hazrat Abubakar (RA) during Makki and Madani eras, and the period of his Khilafat, is a shining example for the whole world including non-Muslims.