Plea filed against DHA, CBC for not enforcing law dismissed

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed a petition seeking the initiation of action against the police, and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) officials over their inaction to enforce the sound system law.

Petitioner Samira Mohammadi said the provincial police chief, the DHA administrator and the CBC had failed to implement the Sindh Sound System (Regulation) Act, 2015.

She said the law had been violated by private persons residing in the vicinity of her residence in DHA Phase-I, adding that despite the transgression being brought to the notice of the respondents, no action was taken.

An SHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh said that it is apparent that the pleadings are bereft of any particular of the alleged violation.

The bench said that the only discernible indication arises from the copies of certain letters said to have been addressed by the petitioner to the respondents on December 31 that reflect that the grievance is in relation to a private party at a private home said to have been organised in the vicinity of the petitioner’s residence on New Year’s Eve, with the petitioner seeking action under the statute on that single score.

The court said such complaints are also deficient in terms of particulars, and do not properly reflect how the particular statute has been violated. It said no conceivable case even otherwise stands to be made out for the censure of the respondent officials in the matter of such a single incident. The court said the petition is not maintainable and dismissed it.