Elderly man found dead with slit throat

An elderly man was found dead with a slit throat in the Kharadar area of Lyari on Saturday.
Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi where he was identified as 70-year-old Ramzan, son of Pir Muhammad.
Kharadar police said the deceased’s son found his father lying in a pool of blood when he returned home from work.
He said the main door of the house was locked from inside. The police are investigation the incident from different angels.
Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi President Saeed Ghani has appealed to the people of Karachi to vote in favour of the...
Hyderabad: As the air of uncertainty about today’s local government elections persisted on Saturday, polling...
The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking the initiation of action against the police, and the Defence...
Stretching from Lines Area to Safoora Goth, District East of Karachi is arguably the most diverse district in terms of...
A teenage boy allegedly committed suicide at his house located in Orangi Town’s Raees Amrohi Colony on...
The high-profile trial of Malir’s former senior superintendent of police Rao Anwar and his around two dozen...
Comments