Sunday January 15, 2023
Karachi

Elderly man found dead with slit throat

By Our Correspondent
January 15, 2023

An elderly man was found dead with a slit throat in the Kharadar area of Lyari on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi where he was identified as 70-year-old Ramzan, son of Pir Muhammad.

Kharadar police said the deceased’s son found his father lying in a pool of blood when he returned home from work.

He said the main door of the house was locked from inside. The police are investigation the incident from different angels.

