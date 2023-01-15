Workers’ union demands better working conditions

All Pakistan NIFT (National Institutional Facilitation Technologies Limited) workers’ union (CBA) General Secretary Salman Mahmood has asked the chief executive officer of the NIFT for convening a meeting with the union for consideration of its charter of demands.

In a letter written to the chief executive officer of the NIFT, Mahmood maintained that the union is the collective bargaining agent in terms of Section 9 of The Industrial Relation Act, 2012.

He asked the chief executive officer of the NIFT to fix a meeting with the union in respect of the charter of demands for improving the working condition of employees and increasing their wages as well as for the provision of other benefits.