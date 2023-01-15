JI asks Sindh govt, state institutions to ensure free and fair polls

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has appealed to the Karachiites to vote for the weighing scale, his party’s electoral symbol, to elect honest and capable leadership for the city, and asked the Sindh government and state institutions to ensure free and fair local government elections today.

Speaking at a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, on Saturday, he

welcomed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to go ahead with the polls despite the “illegal and unconstitutional pressure” it had faced to further delay the elections.

He urged the citizens to vote for the sake of Karachi and set aside their political affiliations in order to secure the future of the city of lights. No quarter was more powerful than the vote itself, the JI leader said, adding that the each and every citizen had an obligation to cast their vote and facilitate others in casting their ballots.

He said the women and youth would have to play their due role for a positive and durable political change in Karachi through peaceful means. He asked that the votes of the youth and women would be crucial in the LG elections.

“Zero plus zero always results in zero, no matter how many zeros are added,” he said while commenting on the merger of various factions into the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

He alleged that unfortunately the MQM always sold out the mandate of Karachi and Karachiites and played the role of a facilitator for the feudal mindset of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He expressed his hope that today’s date would change the course of the history of Karachi.

JI files plea in SHC

The Jamaat-e-Islami on Saturday filed a contempt-of-court application against the Sindh chief minster, and the provincial local government and information ministers for approaching the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to delay the LG polls again.

Filing the plea in the Sindh High Court, JI leader Monem Zafar Khan said that on November 14 the court had ordered the ECP and the provincial government to conduct the LG elections within two months, following which the ECP announced January 15 as Election Day in Karachi and Hyderabad.

His counsel Usman

Farooq said the provincial government, due to pressure from its ally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, is bent upon depriving the citizens of Karachi and Hyderabad of electing their local representatives, and has written to the ECP to postpone the LG polls again.

He said the CM had chaired a cabinet meeting about withdrawing the constituencies’ notifications, and had requested the ECP to postpone the LG elections once again on the pretext of law and order.

He also said the LG minister had written to the ECP for postponing the polls, and the information minister had announced via the electronic media that elections in Karachi would not be held on January 15.

The counsel said that this was tantamount to contempt of the court’s orders and depriving the citizens of their right to vote. He requested the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the alleged contemnors, and punish them for obstructing and creating hurdles in the implementation of the court’s orders.