Stalwarts in failure

This letter refers to the article ‘Without a clue’ (January 14, 2023) by Fahd Hussain. The article establishes that Imran Khan’s rule did not prove to be the panacea it was touted as. Nevertheless, the PTI was only in power for four years, whereas their opponents have been in and out of power for decades. So, despite the PTI’s many failings, I still believe the PDM members deserve most of the blame for the mess we now find ourselves in.

I do not know if the PTI deserves another shot at running this country, but I can say for certain that the PPP and PML-N have been tried, tested and found wanting numerous times. Unless these parties change their leadership, I believe they have nothing left to offer this country except more of the same.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi