Garbage galore

Karachi has always been a densely populated city, making good solid-waste management a top priority. The population of Karachi is increasing at a rapid rate and so are its solid-waste problems. The improper management of solid waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to human health. This problem needs to be dealt with effectively in order to ensure that the health and safety of Karachi’s residents are protected.

The rapid growth of the city has resulted in a severe shortage of space for the storage of solid waste as most of the existing landfills have reached their capacity. A comprehensive plan should be drawn up to identify the existing waste-management problems and make necessary arrangements for their resolution

Areeba Fatima

Karachi