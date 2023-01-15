Path to ignominy

Pakistan’s most populous province is entangled in a wasteful political farce. The CM of Punjab took the vote of confidence only to move towards the Punjab Assembly’s dissolution afterwards. This is an exercise in futility and a flagrant waste of public money during a time of crisis. Any hopes of our politicians becoming more mature, pragmatic and responsible over time have evaporated.
The PML-N has been cut down to size, again, in its own stronghold while its main leaders are on an extended vacation. Shehbaz Sharif’s turn as PM has done such damage to the PML-N’s reputation that it might have lost an entire generation of voters. The country is falling apart while being run by a party that is falling apart. How apt.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton AB
Canada
President Arif Alvi recently stressed upon transparency in financial matters. What the ruling elite and powerful...
This letter refers to the article 'How to ignore a language' Zubair Torwali. The article highlights how dozens of...
This letter refers to the article ‘Without a clue’ by Fahd Hussain. The article establishes that Imran Khan’s...
On a daily basis, we see various organizations advocating for the fight against human rights violations. They have...
Karachi has always been a densely populated city, making good solid-waste management a top priority. The population of...
The unending conflict between the PTI and the PDM government is diverting time and money away from more pressing...
Comments