The unending conflict between the PTI and the PDM government is diverting time and money away from more pressing matters like inflation, the current account deficit and flood relief. The major parties behave as though dealing with these issues makes no difference to the people. If the democratic system keeps failing us like this, where are we to turn to?
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
President Arif Alvi recently stressed upon transparency in financial matters. What the ruling elite and powerful...
This letter refers to the article 'How to ignore a language' Zubair Torwali. The article highlights how dozens of...
This letter refers to the article ‘Without a clue’ by Fahd Hussain. The article establishes that Imran Khan’s...
On a daily basis, we see various organizations advocating for the fight against human rights violations. They have...
Karachi has always been a densely populated city, making good solid-waste management a top priority. The population of...
Pakistan’s most populous province is entangled in a wasteful political farce. The CM of Punjab took the vote of...
Comments