Sunday January 15, 2023
January 15, 2023

The unending conflict between the PTI and the PDM government is diverting time and money away from more pressing matters like inflation, the current account deficit and flood relief. The major parties behave as though dealing with these issues makes no difference to the people. If the democratic system keeps failing us like this, where are we to turn to?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

