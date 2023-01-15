Face the facts

The incumbent government must by now realize that a majority of the people prefer the PTI and Imran Khan over them. The current chaos will not end until the will of the majority is respected. It is time to appoint caretaker governments and pave the way towards a fair and transparent election.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
