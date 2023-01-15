Bad government, worse drivers

Road safety is one of the most serious problems in Karachi. We come across incidents every day in which people get killed or suffer grave injuries due to accidents or vehicle collisions. We have to look at the amount which Sindh’s budget allocates towards infrastructure. The rulers claim to be spending millions of rupees on the rehabilitation of roads in Karachi but the situation has not changed. It is common to see broken and flooded roads in the rainy season.

While the government deserves much of the blame for not improving the situation, we have to take a look at ourselves too. People neglect the rules and safety protocols and end up putting themselves in grave situations. Drivers often don’t stop at red lights and, especially motorcyclists, will drive their vehicles on pavements and footpaths to get out of a jam. This becomes a dangerous nuisance for pedestrians. Then there is the frequency of speeding, which the traffic police seem unable to control. We need more traffic police, zebra crossings, pedestrian bridges and underpasses. All these would greatly help in alleviating Karachi’s traffic problem.

Ahmed Ali

Karachi