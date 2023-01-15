Shattered peace

The TTP militants have been quite active lately in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The people of Wana have been protesting for days to bring the attention of the government towards Waziristan’s security situation. The PM has promised to increase security levels but words must be followed by actions.

The people have a right to live in peace. The government must bring the TTP to the negotiating table right away or initiate another operation to take them out.

Afroz MJ

Kech