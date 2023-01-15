Continuing the battle

The Punjab healthcare authorities are all set to begin the year’s first anti-polio drive in the province. Pakistan is one of the two countries in the world where polio is still endemic. The other country is war-torn Afghanistan. It makes it crucial for the Pakistan government to take effective and efficient measures to completely eradicate the virus from the country. The seven-day-long campaign will start from January 16, and is expected to cover around 22.54 million children in Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi districts. These polio drops are very important to protect our children from lifelong disability and early death. The Punjab health minister has said that more than 199,000 polio workers will be deployed to carry out the campaign. Special measures are being taken to ensure that all children are administered the drops. One of the key aims of the drive is to reach ‘Not Available’ children. This category includes children who have not received the drops because the places where they live are remote or because their parents choose to hide them.

Vaccine hesitancy is a big challenge for the government. Many people deliberately keep their children away from the campaign out of fear that the polio vaccine can cause harm. Fake news stories on social media have contributed to common myths circulating about the vaccine and prevented Pakistan from reaching the status of being a polio-free country, like its South Asian neighbours. Once Pakistan and Afghanistan are able to wipe out polio, the world will finally be free of a disease that has had a devastating impact on children and their families for many decades.

Reaching children who have not been vaccinated before is important, and is key to ensuring that the entire population of under-five children is vaccinated. If children are missed, there is a risk that the virus will spread and cause more disease. It may be noted that while Pakistan saw a surge in cases in 2018 and then 2019, that number went down to 20 in 2022. Although no case has been reported so far in 2023, it is still too soon to view it as good news. Much will depend on the success of vaccination campaigns and on the ability to ensure the safety of polio workers who have in the past been targeted by militants or persons who for various reasons are opposed to the administration of vaccines to young children. The main objective should be to persuade all parents to say yes to vaccinating their children not only against polio, but also other preventable diseases. They should be told that a simple jab can keep their children safe from various diseases for life. Pakistan has seen the outbreaks of measles and other diseases apart from polio, which is alarming. It certainly has to do more to ensure it is able to protect its youngest – the children – given that it has a high under-five mortality rate in the South Asian region.