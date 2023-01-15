Martin Dow launches scholarships

KARACHI: Martin Dow, a multinational healthcare group in Pakistan, has launched a scholarship programme for students of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, a statement said on Saturday.
Chairman of Martin Dow Group Ali Akhai met with IBA Karachi’s executive director S Akbar Zaidi to formalise the scholarships, initiated in the memories of the founding chairman of the group Jawed Akhai.
Speaking on the occasion, Ali Akhai said, “We are taking this legacy forward by further enhancing the relationship with the IBA Karachi through the M. Jawed Akhai scholarships for the needy, contributing to sustainable causes and building positive connections with communities.”
The group has been a long-standing partner of the varsity in delivering an international-standard health and learning environment to students. The Martin Dow Health Centre was established to provide free of cost medical treatment to students, faculty, and staff members at the IBA. Besides, M. Jawed Akhai gold medals and shields were also introduced to motivate and reward IBA students.
