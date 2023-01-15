Gold up Rs1,200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,200 per tola on Saturday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs187,300 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,029 to Rs160,580.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $20 to $1,920 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,800.41.

The local jewellers said gold rates remained higher by Rs2,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.