Confusion all over

LAHORE: Economic problems are piling up because of various reasons due to resource constraints, inability to prudently consume the available resources, hurdles created by opposition and above all the absence of coordination and cooperation between economic ministries.

The resource constraints were inevitable as each government that rules Pakistan remains hostage of those with vested interests, who oppose all policies tooth and nail which dilute their resources and influence.

The available resources are not prudently used partly because of corruption and incompetence and inability to bring transparency in economic affairs.

It is a sad reality that financial expertise in our political culture is scarce that results in ill planning in our economic affairs.

Politicians with no or very low economic knowledge after assuming power are hoodwinked by businessmen that supported them in elections.

Consultation is meaningful only when you know your field. If the economic manager does not know the basics of the economy, he would remain handicapped in the consultation process.

Our economic managers generally have no idea about the problems faced by the industry, trade or services. They have no knowledge of international trade norms.

These naïve economic managers get manipulated by various stakeholders, who remain in conflict with each other about what policies should be formulated and implemented by the government. The policies suggested by one set of stakeholders are in conflict with points asserted by the other stakeholders.

Thus, the economic managers get confused and this confusion reaches its peak once they complete the consultation and discussion process with all the stakeholders in the economy.

This confusion results in decision delays. The economic managers knowing nothing about economy and trade try to accommodate all the stakeholders and come up with skewed policies that are more injurious for the economy.

Even these policy decisions are not implemented fully because of a lack of coordination between the different economic ministries and in some cases leg pulling between them.

Most of the times, the minister of finance in Pakistan is the stumbling block towards development as in case of shortage of funds his first priority is to cut the development budget; then health and education spending instead of strictly ensuring austerity in the current expenditures that are always allowed to overshoot.

If we look at all the supplementary budgets in the previous three decades it would be found that development budgets were reduced drastically during each year and requests for all supplementary grants were for the non-development expenditures.

It has happened multiple times that the Ministry of Finance would happily release funds for projects approved by the prime minister on political grounds, but would delay the release of approved funds sanctioned for public welfare, trade or industry.

No prudent economic manager would tolerate delays in public welfare projects or investments needed to improve the competitiveness or viability of trade and industry.

Problems go out of hand, when the industries suffer from acute power and energy shortages and the Ministry of Industries responsible for promotion of industries, is least bothered. In fact, this ministry has no say in supply of power and energy supplies as in reality it has no control over these two essential inputs.

The Ministry for Water and Power decides the priorities of electricity supply, while the Ministry of Petroleum is responsible for regulating the gas supplies.

Since the ministers of finance, industries, water and power and petroleum are career politicians having little or no knowledge in their fields, they usually have no idea of what they talk about and commit.

These ministers rarely coordinate with each other. When they visit chambers or trade associations, they make promises that they cannot honour.

In fact, they have no idea whether it would be possible to fulfil the promises they made or not. They just pass that moment to get huge applause from the businessmen and then forget the matter. This has created an atmosphere of mistrust and uncertainty in the economy.