Big US banks add jobs as Goldman Sachs cuts staff

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp continued to add staff as the economy softens, even after the ranks of the five biggest U.S. lenders swelled by 100,000 since the start of 2020.

The chief financial officers of the two biggest U.S. banks said they would hire selectively despite waning economic growth.

JPMorgan's Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum said the bank is still hiring and "in growth mode" in a call with journalists to discuss the bank's fourth-quarter earnings. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The bank's headcount will probably rise modestly, although "there will be different adjustments at different times, and we're seeing that all across the company," Barnum said.

Bank of America also continues to hire, particularly in wealth management, while also remaining disciplined on its expenses, Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick told reporters on Friday. Its workforce swelled to 216,823 at the end of 2022 compared with 208,248 a year earlier.

"We don't have any plans for mass layoffs," he said.

Citigroup Inc's Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason told an earnings briefing "we're actively hiring to execute against our strategy. But we're also repacing where that makes sense in light of the environment that we're in."

The banking giants stood by their hiring plans even as other lenders cut staffing in investment banking and mortgages. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The projections came after Goldman Sachs Inc became the first major bank to commence large layoffs this year, letting go of more than 3,000 employees in its biggest round of job cuts since the 2008 financial crisis.

BNY Mellon plans to cut around 3% of its workforce this year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Among the five of the top six banks, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley added over 100,000 jobs from the first quarter of 2020, based on their fourth and third quarter figures.